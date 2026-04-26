‘Widow’s Bay’ TV Series: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, Release Date & More

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

If your watchlist is craving a show with equal parts of spooky, quirky and plain addictive, Widow’s Bay should be your next obsession. Apple TV+’s genre-bending newcomer blends eerie folklore with sharp humor and is set in “a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England,” according to its premise, which also teases, “But something lurks beneath the surface.”

Matthew Rhys leads the stellar cast of the show. He plays the character Mayor Tom Loftis, who, according to the show’s description, “is desperate to revive his struggling community.”

“There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and [Mayor Tom] must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed,” the series’ logline reads. “He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true, start happening again.”

Hollywood Life breaks down what you need to know before you start watching Widow’s Bay.

What Is Widow’s Bay About?

As previously noted, Widow’s Bay is set on a remote island off the coast of New England. The show follows Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys), a well-meaning leader determined to revive this struggling town, where the locals are convinced is cursed.

As tourists stroll in, long-dormant supernatural figures trickle in, throwing the town into chaos.

The series has enough wit and horror to give viewers some jump scares and well-deserved comical moments. Created by Katie Dippold and directed by Hiro Murai, the show leans into its premise with a combination of mystery, satire and heartfelt scenes.

Who Is in the Widow’s Bay Cast?

Rhys leads the show as Mayor Tom, and he exclusively told Hollywood Life about the “very big, big swings in the show” that viewers can expect to watch unfold.

“The big thing is there are very big, big swings in the show, very big extreme moments,” Rhys told Hollywood Life, adding that he needed to get “the reaction right to an extreme moment,” referring to the more frightening scenes he filmed.

The Beast in Me alum, who will also appear in season 2 of Presumed Innocent, also discussed the back-to-back projects he’s shot in addition to Widow’s Bay.

“It’s a luxury because if you look at the last three projects, they were just wildly different,” the actor noted about his recent projects. “So, to be able to do that and to be in a position where you can dive between such different wildly different genres has been an enormous treat.”

The rest of the Widow’s Bay cast features Kate O’Flynn as Patricia, Stephen Root as Wyck, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan, Kevin Carroll as Bechir and Dale Dickey as Rosemary.

When Does Widow’s Bay Come Out? Release Date

Widow’s Bay premieres on April 29, 2026. The 10-episode season kicks off with multiple episodes on its release day, and new ones drop every Wednesday through mid-June 2026.

Where to Watch Widow’s Bay Episodes

Viewers can stream Widow’s Bay exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform will release new episodes each week, making it the perfect midweek thrill.