Does ‘Wicked’ Have an After-Credits Scene? Behind the Post-Credits Rumors

The entire world already knew that Wicked was going to be the most popular movie — and event — in the world. Theatre geeks and film fans alike have showed their enthusiasm by proving that pink and green outfits really can mix. Now that Wicked Part One is officially in theaters, some are wondering if there is a post-credits scene. After all, we have to wait a whole year until Wicked Part Two comes out. So, should you stay after the end credits roll? Hollywood Life has the answer to that – and more details about both Wicked movies – below!

What Is the Runtime of Wicked Part One?

Wicked has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to IMDb.

Does Wicked Part One Have an After-Credits Scene?

No, there is not a post-credits scene after the 2024 Wicked movie. Wicked Part Two is the direct continuation, so there was likely no need to insert an extra scene after the credits rolled. Since the film is an adaptation of the Broadway stage musical, theatre fans are considering the year-long gap between the movies a long intermission.

However, the end credits pay tribute to the style of the original 1939 Wizard of Oz.

Wicked Part Two Release Date

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

How Much Did it Cost to Make Wicked?

Per Deadline, Wicked cost $145 million to produce — and that may not include its massive marketing campaign. The outlet reported that part one of the two films is expected to rake in between $130 and $150 million during its first three days in theaters.

Is Wicked Still on Broadway?

Wicked is still playing on Broadway, and fans can buy tickets on the musical’s official website.

Why Is Wicked in Two Parts?

Film stars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) had a long journey together in making the film opposite director Jon M. Chu and their cast. Jon ultimately decided that the film adaptation could not have been one film, which he explained in a social media post in 2022.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Jon tweeted. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”