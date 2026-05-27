Why Was Tom Hardy Allegedly Fired From ‘Mobland’? Inside His Reported On-Set Behavior

Image Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Tom Hardy is reportedly on the market for another TV role. After wrapping production on season 2 of Mobland, the 48-year-old Oscar nominee was reportedly fired from the show due to ongoing tensions between him and the creative team. And even more fire is fueling the rumors now that a new report revealed that Hardy’s alleged on-set behavior was “career suicide.”

Neither Hardy nor anyone from the Mobland cast and crew has publicly commented on the report at the time of publication.

We break down everything we know so far about Hardy’s alleged firing from his Paramount+ series.

Was Tom Hardy Fired From Mobland?

According to Puck News, which has been known for reliable reporting, Hardy was fired from the show before season 3 could go forward. Season 2, however, will still feature the actor and now-former executive producer of the show.

Deadline also confirmed Hardy’s departure.

Why Was Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired From Mobland?

Hardy was fired for several reasons, according to Puck News. The report claimed that the series star was consistently late to production while filming season 2 and that he had frequent notes about the script and allegedly changed dialogue. Furthermore, Hardy’s alleged behavior nearly caused producer Jez Butterworth to quit the show, and so, Paramount fired Hardy in the end.

Moreover, per Puck, Hardy disagreed with the ensemble cast, which includes Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

A source close to the production later told The Hollywood Reporter that Hardy “refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” even keeping the cast, including Mirren and Brosnan, “waiting.”

“He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play,” the insider told the outlet. “Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.”

This conflicts with Hardy’s past comments about his now-former co-stars. During an April 2025 interview with Parade, the Revenant actor raved about his “wonderful” experience working with Helen, Pierce and Paddy Considine.

“I’ve always admired Helen, and I’ve always admired Pierce’s work,” Hardy told the outlet. “And so, to be able to watch them do something I think they’re brilliant in and to be part of that experience is fantastic. They’re great, brilliant actors. Super talented, and they’ve done so much great work. It’s an absolute joy to be able to work with Pierce and Helen.”

Hardy went on to say that he’d been “a huge fan of Paddy since I started here with Stephen Graham,” adding, “Him and Michael Shannon, they were certain character actors that were just amazing and just absolutely, incredibly inspiring. And at the same age as I am. So, I’ve been dying to work with Paddy since we did Child 44.”

Will There Be a Season 3 of Mobland?

Paramount+ has not officially renewed Mobland for season 3, but Deadline reported that a writers’ room has already been formed to create a third season.