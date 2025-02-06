Why Is the U.S. Not Accepting Packages From China Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images

When Donald Trump announced that he would implement a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, the Postal Service went into a frenzy and there was a temporary pause. Learn all the details about what happened and how your packages will be affected below.

Why Is the U.S. Not Accepting Packages From China Anymore?

Only 12 hours after the United States confirmed it wouldn’t be receiving packages from China and Hong Kong anymore, it was announced that shipments have been resumed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. According to an updated statement by the Postal Service, it was noted: “The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery.” The temporary ban came from Donald Trump’s implementation of a 10% tariff on any goods coming into the country from China or Hong Kong. At the time, Trump also set up a “de minimis” exemption for any international products that are worth less than $800.

China Responds to the Package Suspension

After the 10% tariff was imposed by Trump, China hit back at the United States. China’s finance ministry announced that beginning on February 10, 2025, the country will impose a 15% tariff for U.S. coal, and a 10% tariff for U.S. crude oil, cars and farm equipment, per USA TODAY.

What Are Tariffs?

Tariffs are fees that are paid to countries in return for goods or products that are imported into the United States.

What Did Mexico & Canada Say About Tariffs?

Although Trump imposed a 10% tariff on China, he imposed a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada. On Monday, January 3, 2025, Trump went to his Truth Social app to share that he is ending the tariffs on Mexico due to Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, agreeing that 10,000 Mexican soldiers will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, to oversee it. Meanwhile, Trump also put a pause on the Canada tariffs for a month, due to Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau agreeing to a similar deal by implementing a $1.3 billion border plan, which includes sending 10,000 Canadian frontline personnel to the border, according to his post on X.