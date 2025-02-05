Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s administration has introduced a 10 percent tariff on all goods imported to the United States from China. As an apparent result of this action, the U.S. Postal Service halted parcels from China overnight before acknowledging the situation on Wednesday February 5, 2025. So, is the U.S. not accepting packages from China anymore?

The U.S. has reportedly ended a loophole that previously allowed packages worth $800 or less to be shipped to America without dealing with taxes or additional fees. Certain retailers from China, including the popular clothing sites Shein and Temu, have used the fee exemption to transport low-cost packages to the U.S., according to BBC.

Learn about the new situation that is unfolding regarding packages being sent to the U.S. from China.

Can the U.S. Get Packages From China Anymore?

According to the USPS’ website, they are working “closely” with Customs and Border Protection to “implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery.”

Why Were Packages Suspended From China?

Packages have not been fully suspended from China, but they were apparently halted for a brief time, which the USPS acknowledged on its website on February 5 in a statement labeled, “International Service Disruptions.”

China’s Response to the U.S. Postal Service Packages Suspension

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian reacted to the package delivery disruption by telling reporters, “As a matter of principle, I want to point out that we urge the United States to stop politicizing trade and economic issues and using them as tools, and to stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies,” per BBC.

Can the U.S. Ever Get Packages From China Again?

In its announcement on February 5, the USPS confirmed that it “will continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts.” Therefore, package delivery has been resumed. However, it’s still unclear how the USPS will handle the future of imports from China to America.

What Is a Tariff?

A tariff is a tax on goods that are imported from another country. In a Truth Social statement, Trump confirmed that he has “implemented a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10 percent on Canadian energy), and a 10 percent additional tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as president to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.”