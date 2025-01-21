Executive Orders Signed by Trump So Far: 2025 List

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump immediately got to work in signing executive orders once he took office as the 47th president of the United States. During his inauguration, the 78-year-old Republican celebrated his second presidential term alongside family members and celebrity performers. But shortly after his January 20, 2025, swearing-in ceremony, Trump signed dozens of executive orders, some of which undid Joe Biden‘s administration’s work.

Below, see a list of all the executive orders that Trump has signed so far in 2025.

What Executive Orders Did Trump Sign in 2025?

To reinstate the name Mount McKinley

To rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Labeling cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

To end diversity, inclusion, and equity hiring in the federal government

The temporary withdrawal of all areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing

The revocation of any active or current security clearances by the former intelligence officials involved with “inappropriate political coordination with the 2020 Biden presidential campaign” and John R. Bolton

To grant pardons for January 6 rioters

To reevaluate United States foreign aid

To declare a national energy emergency

To restore accountability for career senior executives

To promote beautiful federal civic architecture

To restore the death penalty in the US

To route more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other areas of California

To secure the United State’s borders

United States citizenship does not automatically extend to people born in the U.S.

To realign the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

To unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources

To clarify the military’s role in protecting the U.S. borders

The ‘America First’ trade policy that benefits American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and businesses

To resolve the backlog of security clearances for Executive Office of the President

To restore accountability to policy-influence positions in the federal workforce

To withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization

To delay the TikTok ban for 75 days

To put America First in international environmental agreements

To deliver emergency price relief to the American people

A Hiring freeze for federal civilian employees (but does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security and/or or public safety)

A regulatory freeze pending review

To restore freedom of speech and to end federal censorship

Recissions of multiple executive orders and actions from the Biden administration

To end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government

That only two sexes (male and female) are recognized by the federal government

Department of Government Efficiency will implement the president’s DOGE Agenda

To put America and its interests first in foreign policy

To protect U.S. citizens from terrorist attacks and threats

To tap into the vast natural resources, energy and seafood in Alaska

To ensure the federal government carries out United States’ immigration laws

To pull the U.S. from the Paris Agreement

To declare a National Emergency at the Southern Border of the United States

To pull the U.S. out of the global corporate tax deal secured by Biden

The organization of the National Security Council and subcommittees

What Is the 14th Amendment?

According to the U.S. Constitution, the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to all people born in America. They are therefore protected as citizens of the country.

Did Trump Get Rid of the 14th Amendment?

Trump issued an executive order that could change birthright citizenship. Multiple states announced they were taking legal action against the president.