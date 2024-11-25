Why Did Lyle Menendez & Wife Rebecca Sneed Break Up?

Lyle Menendez managed to find love during his prison sentence. After divorcing his first wife, Anna Erikkson, Lyle married his second wife, Rebecca Sneed, in November 2003. Although they put on a united front for Lyle and Erik Menendez‘s upcoming court hearing, Rebecca announced that she and Lyle had separated “a while” ago. So, supporters of the Menendez brothers want to know what happened between them — especially since cheating rumors circulated online.

Hollywood Life is breaking down Lyle and Rebecca’s separation below.

Is Lyle Menendez Married in 2024?

Lyle is still legally married as of November 2024. However, Rebecca claimed in a Facebook post they had separated and remained friends.

“Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family,” Rebecca wrote in the post on November 22, 2024. “I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

Lyle’s now-estranged wife added that she will “continue to update you all on the progress of the case” because she believes “we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free!”

“I will never stop fighting for them,” Rebecca vowed at the end of her statement.

Why Did Lyle Menendez & Rebecca Sneed Break Up?

After cheating rumors circulated online about Lyle’s marriage, Erik’s stepdaughter, Talia, took to her Instagram Stories to “share something important.” She did not mention Lyle by name in her message. However, Talia’s followers took her statement as a hint.

“I want to make it clear that Erik and Lyle are two separate individuals,” Talia pointed out. “The decisions of one brother shouldn’t overshadow the truth about the other. I’d appreciate it if people would consider my dad for who he is, and not based on the actions of someone else.”

As for Rebecca, she insisted in her Facebook post that she and Lyle did not split due to infidelity.

“Guys, this is NOT a cheating scandal,” Rebecca wrote.

Does Lyle Menendez Have a Girlfriend?

It’s unclear if Lyle is dating anyone new amid his separation from Rebecca. Daily Mail reported on November 21, 2024, that Lyle was in a relationship with a 21-year-old University of Manchester student. According to the outlet, Lyle allegedly met the woman through a Facebook group that was run by Rebecca.

Lyle has not publicly commented on the report.