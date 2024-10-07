Do the Menendez Brothers Have Kids? What Happened After Marriages

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home. However, this hasn’t stopped them from building their own lives while behind bars. Now 56 and 53 years old, respectively, both brothers have started families during their time in prison.

Since the release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, renewed attention has prompted many to wonder if the brothers have any children. Read on to learn more about Lyle and Erik’s family lives.

Do the Menendez Brothers Have Children?

The Menendez brothers do not have any biological children. Erik is a stepfather to his wife Tammi Menendez’s daughter, Talia, from her previous marriage. Lyle, although married, does not have any children.

Who Are the Menendez Brothers Married To?

Erik has been married to Tammi since 1999. Their relationship began when she first sent him a letter, and it blossomed from there. In a past interview with PEOPLE, he shared, “Tammi’s love was a major step in my choosing life.” He added, “Having someone who loves you unconditionally, who you can be completely open with, is good for anybody — to know that this person loves me as I am.”

Lyle has been married twice. He first wed model Anna Eriksson in 1996, but they divorced in 2001 after she allegedly claimed that Lyle was unfaithful, according to the outlet. He then married his current wife, journalist Rebecca Sneed, in 2003. In a 2017 interview with People, Lyle said,“We try and talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day. I have a very steady, involved marriage and that helps sustain me and brings a lot of peace and joy. It’s a counter to the unpredictable, very stressful environment here.”

Where Are the Menendez Brothers Now?

Lyle and Erik Menendez remain incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California. They have been housed together since 2018, after spending many years in separate facilities where they would communicate through letters.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).