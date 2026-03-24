Why Isn’t Emily Osment in the ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion? Her Reason Revealed

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Miley Cyrus manifested the Disney+ Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. In the months leading up to the highly anticipated reunion, the Disney Channel alum told virtually everyone that she was working on something to honor her pop star alter ego. Now that the event has come and gone, fans are wondering where most of the main cast were — specifically Emily Osment, who played Miley/Hannah’s best friend, Lilly. So, where was Emily, and why wasn’t she at the reunion?

Here’s why Emily couldn’t make it to the 20th anniversary special and what she said about missing the reunion.

Which Hannah Montana Cast Members Were at the Reunion?

In addition to Miley, her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and former co-stars Jason Earles, Moisés Arias, Cody Linley, Shanica Knowles and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle attended the world premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on March 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Which Hannah Montana Cast Members Were Not at the Reunion?

Emily wasn’t at the world premiere, and she wasn’t in the Disney+ special either. Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver on the show, also wasn’t around for either event.

Why Wasn’t Emily Osment at the Hannah Montana Reunion?

Emily wasn’t present for the Hannah cast reunion or the Disney+ special because she was filming George and Mandy’s First Marriage. The actress took to Instagram to clear the air about her absence, crediting the Disney Channel series with changing her life and giving Emily a “lifelong respect for this medium of comedy; it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young.”

“I can’t tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been a part of this once-in-a-generation goliath of a television show,” Emily wrote in her caption. “Thank you for letting me into your living rooms, and I hope to still be there many years from now. Would never be where I am without you guys, working on another beautiful show I love so dearly. With all my heart, THANK YOU!”

After wrapping Hannah in 2011, Emily went on to appear in multiple television shows, including Family Guy, Cleaners, Young & Hungry, Mom, The Kominsky Method, Almost Family and Young Sheldon.