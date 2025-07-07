Why Is Matt Cameron Leaving Pearl Jam? The Real Reason Behind His Exit

Image Credit: WireImage

Matt Cameron is leaving Pearl Jam as the band’s drummer after nearly 30 years of playing together. The 62-year-old musician was credited for writing numerous songs for the group, including “Save You,” “The Fixer” and “You Are” and has been described by band members — presently Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder — as instrumental to their success. Naturally, fans are curious why Matt is quitting the rock group since he had such a positive experience with them.

Below, get updates on everything we know so far about Matt’s departure from Pearl Jam.

Who Is Matt Cameron? Reflecting on His Legacy With Pearl Jam

Matt is a professional drummer who has played with Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. The San Diego native is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (being inducted with Pearl Jam in 2017 and Soundgarden in 2025).

Why Is Matt Cameron Leaving Pearl Jam?

Neither Matt nor Pearl Jam have stated the specific reason behind his departure, but it doesn’t appear that he left the band on bad terms. In their own statement, the members of Pearl Jam called Matt “one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden” and “a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.”

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings,” the band continued in their July 7, 2025, statement, according to the group’s Instagram page. “It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.”

Fans have pointed out on social media that the touring schedule may have grown more difficult for Cameron, who is a father to two children with his wife, April Acevez.

What’s Next for Pearl Jam Without Matt Cameron?

Pearl Jam has not formally announced a new drummer to fill Matt’s shoes. However, their former drummer — the band’s first, in fact — Dave Krusen commented on Matt’s Instagram post, writing, “Big brother thanks for sharing your seat with me, can’t wait to hear what you do next,” and fans asked Dave if he might take Matt’s place.

What’s Next for Matt Cameron After Leaving the Band?

Matt teased fans that there is “more to follow” after his departure from Pearl Jam. In his Instagram announcement, Matt also thanked his Pearl Jam bandmates.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter,” Matt wrote in his message. “I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow.”