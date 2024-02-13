Eddie Vedder’s Wife: All About Rocker’s Love Jill McCormick & Past Marriage

Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder has been one of the biggest frontmen in rock for decades. In 1990, he formed Pearl Jam, and the group became one of the pioneering bands of the grunge movement. The band became huge with hits like “Jeremy,” and their albums Ten and Vitalogy are considered classics. The band have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eddie has also performed with the popular alt-rock act Temple of the Dog, and he’s released many solo songs. Pearl Jam remains a massive group to this day. They regularly tour, and they announced their 12th album Dark Matter on February 13, 2024. They put out the first single, the title track, and announced a summer tour as well.

Eddie has had his wife Jill McCormick by his side for decades! The pair have been together for over 20 years and married for 14 years. With the exciting news of Pearl Jam’s new album, get to know more about Jill McCormick here!

How Did Eddie Meet Jill?

Eddie and Jill first linked up shortly after his 2000 divorce from Beth Liebling. While the rocker admitted that he was “devastated” by the split in a Rolling Stone interview at the time, he met Jill soon after. Despite their instant connection, Eddie’s relationship with Jill was subjected to some scrutiny, because his past song “Satan’s Bed” was incredibly critical of models. “Look, the person I fell in love with, [modeling] happened to be her job,” he told Rolling Stone. “There were a couple days where it was like, ‘Wow, this seems contradictory.’ It had to pass a harder test than falling in love with just anyone. And it did.”

Despite seeming like a “contradictory” pair at first, the couple have shown that they’re in it for the long haul. Eddie and Jill got married after a decade together in September 2010. When they celebrated their 11th anniversary in 2021, Jill posted a photo from their romantic wedding in Hawaii. Jill still regularly shares sweet selfies of herself and Eddie out on date nights on her Instagram.

Jill Is a Former Model and Philanthropist

As mentioned above, Jill was a model when she and Eddie first met. While modeling, she appeared in a number of magazines. She eventually retired from modeling and pivoted towards being an activist. Her Instagram bio notes that she’s the chairwoman of the EB Research Partnership, and she’s a Global Citizen Ambassador. The EB Research Partnership is an organization dedicated “to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa.”

She Appeared in His “Longing to Belong” Music Video

While Jill’s two biggest careers have been modeling and her philanthropy work, she also appeared briefly in the music video for Eddie’s solo single “Longing to Belong” from his Ukelele Songs album. The song is fittingly a love song with the singer, professing his love for his wife, making her cameo in the video perfect.

They Have 2 Daughters

Before Eddie and Jill got married, they welcomed two daughters into the world. Their elder child Olivia was born in 2004, and their younger girl Harper was born in 2008. Like Eddie, both girls regularly make appearances on Jill’s social media, and she shares loving tributes to each kid on their birthdays.

Eddie’s First Marriage

Before Jill, Eddie was married to fellow musician Beth Liebling. The singer had dated Beth since he was a teen, and the pair tied the knot in 1994. Beth is most well-known for being the bassist for Hovercraft, which Eddie briefly played drums for in the 90s. The pair divorced in 2000. Beth is still a musician, and she plays in the band Teleportal.