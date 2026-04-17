Why Did Supriya Ganesh, Dr. Mohan, From ‘The Pitt’ Leave the Cast?

Image Credit: Warrick Page/MAX

The award-winning HBO series The Pitt has struck a deep nerve among audiences and critics. Since its season 1 debut, the show has continued to resonate with fans due to its realistic portrayal of an emergency room staff. Medical professionals have praised the series’ accuracy as well as its balance of high-stakes hardships. Unfortunately, to fans’ dismay, the show has lost one cast member: Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr. Samira Mohan for two seasons.

The casting shakeup raised questions among audiences. Hollywood Life has the details on Ganesh’s exit and the status of season 3 here.

When Does Season 3 of The Pitt Come Out? Projected Release Date

Season 3 of The Pitt is slated for a January 2027 release. Filming has not yet commenced.

Why Is Supriya Ganesh, Dr. Mohan, Leaving The Pitt Cast?

Supriya has not publicly commented on her departure from the series ahead of its third season. A source with knowledge of the situation told Variety that her character’s exit was a “story-driven decision.” Since Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center has residents coming and going, it’s normal for one of them to leave.

Viewers can recall scenes of other characters discussing outside residences. Dr. Mohan spent part of season 2 exploring the next phase of her medical career after her residency at the hospital ends.

Who Is in The Pitt Cast?

Noah Wyle leads The Pitt cast playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. Ayesha Harris, who plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis, was promoted to series regular, Variety reported.

The rest of the cast from season 2 features Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot and Ken Kirby as Dr. Shen.

Is Anyone Else Leaving The Pitt Cast?

No. At the time of publication, no other major cast member is leaving the HBO series.