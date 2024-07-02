Why Did Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper Break Up? Inside Their Former Romance

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper are rarely ever mentioned in the same context, but now, their 2015 breakup has resurfaced thanks to the actress’ recent interview with British Vogue. The former couple dated for two years before calling it quits, and they avoided commenting about their split in public. However, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress has discussed their romance a few times over the years.

Find out what happened between Suki and Bradley below.

When Did Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper Date?

The former pair dated from 2013 to 2015. When their relationship began, Suki was 21 years old, and Bradley was 38. In 2014, the indie pop singer opened up to Wonderland magazine about how they met, which was at the 2013 Elle Style Awards.

“We were introduced and hit it off almost immediately,” Suki told the publication. “We were dancing at the afterparty, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club.”

After going to Cirque le Soir in London, the duo couldn’t get enough of each other. During her interview, Suki called Bradley a “ridiculously good dancer” and added, “We make a pretty good duo.”

Why Did Suki and Bradley Break Up?

Suki seemingly hinted at her breakup from the Oscar nominee in her song “Brutally.” In the chorus, she sings, “Seems to me, it’s over I’ll get used to it eventually / Over and over again, brutally / It’s just the way it’s meant to be / Now your love’s no good for me.”

In one verse of the track, the U.K. native hints that she and Bradley “were always on borrowed time.”

Suki provided more insight into their breakup during her 2024 interview with British Vogue. While noting that she is “pretty strong at this point” in her life, she admitted that her split from the Silver Linings Playbook actor was “dark and difficult.”

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” Suki explained to the publication.

She also admitted that, after their split, “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Now that she’s moved on with Robert Pattinson, Suki noted that her past relationships “led me to a love that is really pure and a life now.” However, while reflecting on her 20s being “sadistic,” the model said that the love she “experienced” at the time “was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”