Why Did Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Break Up & End Their Engagement?

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Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were one of Hollywood’s “It” couples at one point. That’s why their engagement back in 2023 made fans swoon over what could have been a happily ever after ending. But that narrative changed once Channing and Zoë split by the end of the year. So, why did they break up?

Curiosity in the former pair’s split resurfaced in April 2026 after reports about Zoë’s engagement to Harry Styles emerged. The duo has famously kept their relationship as far away from the spotlight as possible, but they’ve been spotted walking around New York and London from time to time.

Below, Hollywood Life unpacks what we know about Channing and Zoë’s past relationship, engagement and breakup.

Channing Tatum says "relationships are hard" but making "Blink Twice" with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz was "super easy." Kravitz co-wrote and directed the thriller starring Tatum. #channingtatum #zoekravitz #blinktwice pic.twitter.com/IKYa2dQpZ0 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 19, 2024

How Long Were Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Together?

Zoë and Channing started dating in mid-2021 and broke up sometime in late 2024.

When Were Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Engaged?

Channing and Zoë got engaged in October 2023, according to multiple outlets. About a year later, they called it quits.

Why Did Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Break Up?

In November 2024, People reported that the actors “realized they’re at different stages in life” and that their split was “amicable.”

As previously noted, Channing and Zoë did not have a dramatic breakup. In fact, the Studio actress opened up about their split during an interview with Elle in February 2025, insisting that she was “so grateful” they spent time together and worked on her film, Blink Twice.

“Not at all,” Zoë replied when asked if her split from Channing affected how she views their work together. “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

The Divergent star added, “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Though Zoë had nothing but positive comments about her former fiancé, Channing shared a cryptic message via his Instagram Stories shortly after news of her engagement to Harry broke.

The 21 Jump Street actor shared a poem that was originally shared by John Roedel days beforehand. The poem read, “My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn’t be in the same room together.” “Now my head and heart share custody of me.”

The poem continued, “They blame each other for the state of my life / there’s been a lot of yelling — and crying / so, / lately I’ve been spending a lot of time with my gut / who serves as my unofficial therapist.”