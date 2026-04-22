Are Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Engaged? What We Know So Far

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles quickly became one of the internet’s obsessions. Over the past year, the Blink Twice filmmaker and the “American Girls” singer have been seen strolling around New York City and London, for the most part, arm in arm, as if they were taken straight out of the perfect romance movie. Since it’s pretty clear they’re happy together, fans were convinced that Zoë was wearing an engagement ring after she and Harry were spotted sharing a kiss in London in mid-2026.

So, are Zoë and Harry engaged? Below, Hollywood Life explains everything we know so far about the engagement rumors between Zoë and Harry.

When Did Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Start Dating?

Reports of a connection between Zoë and Harry first began circulating over the summer of 2025, when the two were spotted out together several times. While neither publicly confirmed the relationship at the time, insiders suggested their bond developed through mutual friends as well as overlapping circles in the entertainment industry.

Their chemistry quickly became apparent, and by mid-2025, the Batman actress and the “As it Was” artist sparked widespread speculation that they had officially become a couple.

Nevertheless, both Zoe and Harry have remained notably private about their relationship.

Are Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles Engaged?

According to photos published by The Sun in April 2026, Zoë was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger while giving Harry a kiss in London.

Neither Zoë nor Harry has addressed the rumors directly, which has only fueled further curiosity among fans. It’s unclear whether or not they’re actually engaged.

Who Has Zoe Kravitz Dated Before?

Zoë has had several high-profile relationships over the years. Before dating Harry, she was reportedly engaged to ex Channing Tatum; the couple dated from 2021 to 2024.

Previously, the film director was married to actor Karl Glusman, with the pair tying the knot in 2019 before quietly separating and finalizing their divorce in 2021.

Zoë has often spoken about valuing privacy and personal growth in her relationships, which may explain her more low-key approach in recent years.

Harry Styles’ Ex-Girlfriends & His Past Relationships

Harry’s dating history has long been a topic of fascination for fans. He has been romantically linked to several prominent figures, including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde. His relationship with Olivia, in particular, drew significant attention during their time working together on Don’t Worry Darling.