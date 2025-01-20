Why Did Biden Pardon Fauci? What a Preemptive Pardon Means & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Biden used his last hours as President to pardon Fauci, prior to Trump‘s Inauguration. Find out all the details below!

Why Did Biden Pardon Fauci?

Being that Trump vowed “retribution” when he takes office, according to the New York Times, Biden played it safe by offering his pardon while he was still President. Biden shared that he moved forward with the pardon due to the “unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions” of the new administration settling in. He explained that “exceptional circumstances” motivated his decision. Biden explained in a statement that was issued, according to NPR: “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

Why Did Biden Pardon Liz Cheney?

Besides Fauci, Biden also pardoned republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who is in the House of Representatives. He did so because Trump stated that Cheney should “go to jail,” due to her involvement in the January 6 committee, according to USA Today. Trump stated in a Truth Social post: “She should go to jail, along with the rest of the Unselect Committee! She should be prosecuted for what she has done to our country.”

Biden further shared in his statement: “These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

Who Did Biden Pardon in His Presidency?

Biden has pardoned his own son, Hunter Biden. Biden has also pardoned Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, Founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association, Marcus Garvey and many activists including Ravi Ragbir, Kemba Smith Pradia, and Darryl Chambers, according to NPR. Biden has also pardoned Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chairman Mark Milley, and the police officers who participated in the January 6 committee.