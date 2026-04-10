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Why Abbey & David Broke Up: ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Couple’s Breakup Explained

The 'Love on the Spectrum' pair's love story began in season 1 of the reality TV series, and fans are heartbroken that their relationship has ended after five years.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
April 10, 2026 3:17PM EDT
Why Abbey & David Broke Up: 'Love on the Spectrum' Breakup Explained
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Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman are making headlines amid their reported breakup. Although neither of the Love on the Spectrum stars has publicly commented on the rumors, news of their split broke TV fans‘ hearts. Many couldn’t grapple with the thought of the series’ longest-lasting couple breaking up after five years together, so why did they?

Here’s everything we know so far about Abbey and David’s reported breakup.

Did Abbey Romeo & David Isaacman From Love on the Spectrum Break Up?

Yes. According to The U.S. Sun, Abbey and David broke up after five years together. An insider told the publication on April 9, 2026, “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up.”

A separate source close to David also told the outlet, “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Abbey Lutes and David Isaacman attend Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Why Did Abbey & David From Love on the Spectrum Break Up?

According to The U.S. Sun, Abbey and David broke up because they “couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married,” one source claimed.

“She was ready years ago, he still needed time,” the insider said.

Neither Abbey nor David has publicly addressed the report of their split. It seems that the rumored exes have remained amicable, though, since Abbey was seen “liking” her former boyfriend’s April 9, 2026, Instagram post, of his children’s book announcement.

Were David & Abbey Engaged?

No, David and Abbey were never engaged. In fact, Abbey opened up about the thought of marriage during a season 4 episode of Love on the Spectrum. At the time, she told producers that “neither” she nor David was “ready to get married” and that they “[felt] like [they were] already married in [their] hearts.”

“I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom,” she pointed out, referring to her parents’ divorce. “So, that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married.”

Still, Abbey told her mom, Christine, that she wanted “to be a bride so badly” in her life.