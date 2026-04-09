Did Abbey & David Break Up? ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Couple Update

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have been a fan-favorite couple since season 1 of Netflix’s popular series Love on the Spectrum. For those who don’t watch the show, Abbey, 27, and David, 31, both have autism, which helped bond them from the beginning of their relationship. Viewers watched the duo fall in love after their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, but did they break up five years later?

When split rumors circulated in April 2026 about David and Abbey, fans felt crushed that there was possible trouble in paradise between the series’ longest-lasting pair.

Here, Hollywood Life unpacks everything we know about David and Abbey’s relationship amid the breakup rumors.

Did Abbey Romeo & David Isaacman From Love on the Spectrum Break Up?

According to The U.S. Sun, yes — Abbey and David broke up after five years of dating. A source told the publication on April 9, 2026, “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up.”

A separate source close to David also told the outlet, “They did break up, but he is doing very well.”

Why Did Abbey & David From Love on the Spectrum Break Up?

Abbey and David broke up because they “couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married,” one source told The U.S. Sun.

“She was ready years ago, he still needed time,” the insider added.

Were David & Abbey Married?

No, David and Abbey did not get married, nor were they ever engaged, despite being the show’s longest-lasting couple.

During season 4 of Love on the Spectrum, Abbey told producers that “neither” she nor David was “ready to get married.”

“We already feel like we’re already married in our hearts,” she added, before explaining why she wasn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom,” she pointed out, referring to her parents’ divorce. “So, that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married.”

Nevertheless, Abbey told her mom, Christine, she wanted “to be a bride so badly” someday.

Abbey and David have not publicly addressed the breakup rumors at the time of publication.