Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2025? Update on the Winner

Image Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 27 of The Voice is nearing its conclusion, and after night one of its finale, viewers are dying to find out who won this season. With coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé and new coach Kelsea Ballerini leading the contestants, this season has had its fair share of competitive drama. But, as Michael pointed out, the show is “for the artists” and “not about” the coaches.

“This is about the artists, for the artists. It’s not about us,” Michael told NBC Insider in early 2025. “We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Below, get updates on the 2025 winner of The Voice, and learn more about what the victor gets as a prize.

Who Are the Top Five Artists on The Voice 2025?

The top five artists and their respective coaches are the following:

RENZO: John Legend

Lucia Flores-Wiseman: Adam Levine

Jadyn Cree: Michael Bublé

Jaelen Johnston: Kelsea Ballerini

Adam David: Michael Bublé

Who Won The Voice 2025?

At the time of publication, we have yet to see who is crowned the winner of season 27. It airs on Tuesday, May 20, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET, and it will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

America will vote on who should take home the win on May 20.

Does The Voice Winner Get Paid?

The grand prize for the winner of The Voice is a recording contract with Universal Music Group as well as a $100,000 cash prize.

How Much Do The Voice Coaches Get Paid?

Judges Michael, John and Kelsea make around $13 million, while Adam was previously making about $14 million per season, according to Style Caster.