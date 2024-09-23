Who Won the Chiefs Game Last Night? Their Score Against the Falcons

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sunday night football was anything but dull when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons went head to head. One week after the Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a huge victory, Atlanta tried to get ahead of Kansas City in the last few minutes. After a tense game, the Chiefs won with a final score of 22-17.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that he a struggled throughout the game, but the team’s victory makes them 3-0 this season.

“It helps when you have a defense that’s been in those moments before and is able to make those big plays,” Patrick, 29, said after the game, per ESPN. “It’s a team game and we’re winning games and I feel like we’re gonna start getting better and better each and every week.”

Since the Chiefs struggled to maintain a wider lead against the Falcons, the QB admitted that he — and the team — “haven’t played good” over the past three games of the season.

“We haven’t played good, I mean, really, all three games,” Patrick said to reporters. “We’ve been able to win, [and] that speaks to the character of the team, the grit, how we’ve been in these situations before. But I’ll speak — especially offensively and me, myself, I feel like I haven’t played very well.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion clarified that his frustrations with his overall performance isn’t “a stats thing.”

“I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at,” he elaborated. “Luckily for me, I’m not playing my best football and we’re still getting wins,” Mahomes said. “I gotta get better to make the offense better.”

Patrick isn’t the only player who’s had a few setbacks this season. His teammate and friend Travis Kelce has also struggled, which Patrick was asked about after the most recent game.

“It’s crazy because the respect factor teams have for Travis is unreal, and it’s well deserved,” Patrick noted. “We’re calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it’s, like, two or three (defenders) are going to him. That’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day. I’m going to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open.”