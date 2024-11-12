Who Won Week 10’s Monday Night Football? Miami Dolphins Vs. Los Angeles Rams

Image Credit: Getty Images

Week 10 of the National Football League came to an end with a Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams. The game marked a comeback for the South Florida team, as they secured a victory at SoFi Stadium in California. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared post-game, according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, “I think it’s a testament to the character of this team.” He added, “We’ve come a long way through however many losses in a row — the resilience of this team, the external noise, everyone counting us out. Hopefully, this is an opportunity for us to not waste.”

The 26-year-old quarterback continued, “But to be able to see the product out there, to see what we can do and play complementary football in that sense — when we turn the ball over the defense is able to hold them and minimize the points that they score and vice versa, when the defense gives us opportunities, we’re able to take advantage of that.”

In case you missed the game, Hollywood Life has you covered. Learn more about how the MNF game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams unfolded.

What Was the Score of the Game?

The game ended with a score of 23-15, with the Miami Dolphins taking home the win. This improves their record to 3-6, while the Rams now hold a 4-5 record.

According to ESPN, some of the game leaders included Tua Tagovailoa with 207 passing yards, Matthew Stafford with 293 passing yards, De’Von Achane with 37 rushing yards, Kyren Williams with 62 rushing yards, Jaylen Waddle with 57 receiving yards, and Puka Nacua with 98 receiving yards.

Who Do the Miami Dolphins Play Next?

The Miami Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Who Do the Los Angeles Rams Play Next?

The Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.