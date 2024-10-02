Who Won Last Night’s Vice Presidential Debate? Public Reactions on Vance vs. Walz

Image Credit: Getty Images

The vice-presidential debate last night, Tuesday, Oct. 1, showcased an anomaly amid the rising tensions between parties in the U.S. As Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio and Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota faced off for their first and only debate, they engaged in a rather cordial exchange of views, though there were a few expected moments of frustration over certain topics.

The candidates had the opportunity to introduce themselves to viewers across the nation, with Vance appearing more poised—a stark contrast to his running mate, Donald Trump—while Walz had a shaky start but found his stride when the discussion turned to topics like abortion and the Capitol riot on January 6.

For Vance, who had been struggling for weeks, the debate marked a rare win in the campaign and an opportunity to improve his image just five weeks before the election.

However, his biggest challenge is that he is not at the top of the ticket. Vance referenced Trump less than Walz did Harris. While he did mention Trump’s past presidency, noting that many of the issues discussed stem from the current administration, Vance seemed to excel when articulating his own positions and background. His points were more digestible to Americans compared to Trump, who made outrageous comments during the presidential debate—such as his unfounded claim in Springfield, Ohio, that Haitian immigrants were eating people’s pets, a rumor that spread rapidly among his supporters.

Walz, benefiting from Kamala Harris’s strong performance on the national stage in September, adopted a more relaxed approach and focused on the points where their campaign had successfully attracted voters.