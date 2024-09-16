Springfield, Ohio: What Is the Origin of Trump’s False Claims About Haitians?

The leader of the group Blood Tribe, Christopher Pohlhaus, celebrated on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, following the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. The neo-Nazi group had “pushed Springfield into the public consciousness,” Pohlhaus, known as “Hammer” to his followers, wrote on Telegram, according to NBC News.

“The president is talking about it now,” one of Blood Tribe’s members posted on Gab, a social network popular with the far right. “This is what real power looks like.”

In late June, local Facebook groups in Ohio began posting about Haitian children allegedly chasing geese and ducks. Over the following weeks, a conspiracy emerged claiming that the ducks and geese were going missing and possibly being eaten by Haitian immigrants. The next month, Blood Tribe seized on these rumors, began posting about them on Telegram and Gab, and spoke at some of the town’s meetings.

I want to apologize. I've been saying that the GOP cooked up these fake Haitian stories a week ago as an election ploy. But this young man was discussing issue as early as August 27. He attended a town hall meeting to speak out. He's a leader in the Neo-Nazi group Blood Pride. pic.twitter.com/PcReF05muc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2024

On August 10, around a dozen masked Blood Tribe members, carrying banners adorned with swastikas, marched in downtown Springfield, calling it an “anti-Haitian Immigration march.”

The debunked claim Trump echoed, which was spread by the neo-Nazi group, was also traced back to a post by Erika Lee, who wrote on Facebook about a neighbor’s missing cat. She added that the neighbor suspected the cat was attacked by her Haitian neighbors, NewsGuard reported.

Newsguard, a media watchdog monitoring misinformation online, found that Lee was one of the first to publish a post about the rumor, and screenshots of it circulated online before she deleted it.

“It just exploded into something I didn’t mean to happen,” Lee, a Springfield resident, told NBC News on Friday.

Unlike Blood Tribe, Lee stated, “I’m not a racist,” explaining that her daughter is half Black and she herself is mixed race and a member of the LGBTQ community. “Everybody seems to be turning it into that, and that was not my intent.”