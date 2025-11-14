Who Wins Special Forces Season 4? Spoilers & Updates on the Winners

Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has thrown a few curveballs at the audience. Every year, the Fox reality TV show sees multiple celebrities undergo strenuous physical and mental challenges inspired by real-world Special Forces training. From reality TV stars to athletes, this season featured multiple pairs — a first for the series — that included spouses and a mother-daughter duo.

The directing staff of the show, Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, Mark Billingham and Jovon Charles, implement a series of grueling tasks for the recruits to tackle. And by the end of the show, recruits don’t only face physical obstacles, but mental hurdles as well. It all comes down to whom the DS trusts the most to accompany them if the recruits were in an actual training course.

Now that season 4 is almost at the end, who completes the full 10-day course? Below, get updates on who wins season 4 of Special Forces. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for season 4 of Special Forces)

Who Voluntarily Withdrew From Season 4 of Special Forces?

On day 1, Brittany Cartwright withdrew, followed by Teresa Giudice on day 2, because she could not watch her daughter, Gia Giudice, fight another recruit.

Other VWs were Johnny Manziel, Nick Young, Ravi V. Patel, Jessie James Decker (to accompany her husband, Eric Decker, who was medically withdrawn) and Randall Cobb.

Who Got Eliminated From Special Forces Season 4?

Several people were medically withdrawn this season, while a few others had their armbands taken by the staff. Those who were eliminated due to medical reasons were Jussie Smollett, Mark Estes, Christie Pearce Rampone and Eric, as previously noted.

The recruits who were discharged for other reasons were Eva Marcille and Chanel Iman.

Who Wins Season 4 of Special Forces?

After Randall withdrew on day 8, five recruits remained: Gia, Kody Brown, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, who nearly VW’d earlier that day but persevered.

Based on how far they’ve come, any of these five celebrities could finish the course, but the winners have not been revealed yet. Most projections have included Kody, Shawn and Andrew, but Gia and Brianna should not be underestimated. Gia has surprised the DS with how disciplined and strong she’s behaved in the final days, and, despite claiming she’d VW on day 8, Brianna pushed through a difficult task of carrying chains and other heavy items up a hill.