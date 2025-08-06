‘Special Forces’ Season 4 Cast: All the Stars in ‘World’s Toughest Test’ Competition

Image Credit: FOX

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test just upped its game for season 4. The cast for the forthcoming season will feature family members, including spouses Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East, and mother-daughter duo Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice.

The show is known for testing reality TV stars, athletes, actors, media personalities and more who are willing to try out military and combat training. Premiering September 25, 2025, season 4 of Special Forces is expected to be the Fox series’ harshest season yet.

Below, see the entire season 4 cast.

Kody Brown

Known from Sister Wives, Kody is known as the patriarch of his polygamist family.

Jussie Smollett

Jussie was previously recognized for being a child actor in The Mighty Ducks and stared in Fox’s Empire for four years. However, he is now best known for his controversial hoax in 2019, when he claimed to be the victim of a hate crime. The city of Chicago alleged the actor feigned the entire situation, while Jussie has maintained his innocence. However, he agreed to pay $50,000 to a charity.

Teresa Giudice

Fans all know Teresa from her current stint on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia Giudice

Gia, a podcaster and influencer, appears on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her mom, Teresa.

Eva Marcille

Marcille is currently known as the lead of All the Queen’s Men and was previously on America’s Next Top Model, House of Payne and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Brittany Cartwright

Brittany was known for being a part of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and currently stars in The Valley.

Randall Cobb

Randall, a professional athlete, is famous for previously playing for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie, who is facing off against her husband, Eric, in Special Forces, is famous for her work as a singer.

Eric Decker

Eric, Jessie’s husband, is a retired NFL wide receiver, who played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn is a retired gymnast and Olympian, famous for representing Team USA at the 2008 Olympics.

Andrew East

Andrew, Shawn’s husband, is a former NFL star who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mark Estes

Mark is known for being a TikTok influencer.

Chanel Iman

Chanel was a Victoria’s Secret Angel in the past.

Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna has been in the spotlight recently due to her messy breakup from Zach Bryan. Known as Brianna “Chickenfry,” the social media star is also a Barstool Sports podcast host.

Johnny Manziel

Known as “Johnny Football,” the athlete played for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in the past.

Ravi V. Patel

Ravi, an actor, is famous for his roles in Animal Control, Wonder Woman 1984 and Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Christie Pearce Rampone

Christie is an Olympian and was captain of the women’s U.S. soccer team.

Nick Young

Nick, a.k.a “Swaggy P,” is a former NBA star who played for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.