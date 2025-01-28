Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Eliminations

Image Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles

Bachelor Nation always counts down to premiere night. Based off of first impressions alone, most viewers already develop an affection toward specific contestants (probably just like Grant). Some women really gave their all, which is why it’s never easy saying “good night” early. Find out which women went home below!

Who Went Home on “The Bachelor’s” Premiere Night?

It’s tough getting sent home on the first night, but the following contestants displayed nothing but class and gratefulness for the opportunity to get a chance with Grant: “Christina Smith, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota; J’Nae Squires-Horton, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kelsey Curtis, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York; Kyleigh Henrich, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina; Neicey Baxter, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina; Radhika Gupta, 28, an attorney from New York; Savannah Quinn, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia,” according to The Daily Record.

Some of those charming contestants brought the energy and enthusiasm, which is why it’s sad to see them go so early. For example, Savannah brought a wedding cake with miniature dolls of herself and Grant at the top. Kelsey came through with a red jersey with the number 1 at the front, and the back had “Mrs. Ellis” on it, which was adorable. Also, J’Nae told Grant about her huge love of b-ball as well when she met him, which we’re sure won brownie points at one point in time.

Where to Watch “The Bachelor” on TV

You can tune into The Bachelor live by watching ABC 7, every Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

Can I Stream “The Bachelor” for Free Online?

If you missed the premiere, you can absolutely stream the show online. Simply go to Hulu on Tuesdays after the episode already aired live the day before. As for us, we’re turning in live on Mondays, because we can’t wait out an extra day!

Warning…spoilers ahead!

Who Does Grant Ellis Pick on “The Bachelor?”

Reality Steve spilled his personal tea and its hot. The pop culture enthusiast believes that the final two contestants that will remain will be Litia Garr, 31 from Utah, and Juliana Pasquarosa, 28 from Massachusetts. He thinks that the final rose will ultimately go to Juliana.

Looks like he is sticking to his original picks because in October 2024, Reality Steve shared that he believes the final four will be Litia, Juliana, Zoe McGrady, and Dina Lupancu.