Who Was Wenne Alton Davis? About the ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Who Died in SUV Accident

Image Credit: Wenne Alton Davis/Instagram

Wenne Alton Davis, a New York–based actor known for their appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died on December 8, 2025, after being struck by an SUV in Midtown Manhattan. Davis, who was 60 years old, used they/them pronouns according to their Instagram, though their family used she/her pronouns in a statement honoring their memory.

Jamie Harris, Davis’ agent, shared a statement with permission from their family. “I can only describe Wenne Davis as a bright light. She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge).

“She was someone for whom friendliness and kindness were not what she did but more who she was as a person. I’ve talked to many of her friends in the past few days and all of them speak of her generous spirit and love of life.

“We all agree that she had much more to do in her career as an actor and her life. Literally, no one I’ve spoken to can believe that she’s no longer with us. She will be greatly missed by everyone here at CTG and all who knew and loved her.”

They Appeared on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Davis was known for their appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, where they took on a supporting role that added to the show’s rich ensemble. Their work on the Emmy-winning series reflected the kind of grounded, character-driven performances they became known for throughout their career.

They Lived and Worked in New York City

Davis lived in Forest Hills, Queens, after moving to New York in their late 20s to pursue performance, first in stand-up comedy and later in acting. Alongside their work in film and television, they held a job in security at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Other Credits

Beyond Mrs. Maisel, Davis’ on-screen work included a range of television and film appearances. They appeared in New Amsterdam, Blindspot, Girls5eva, American Odyssey, Rescue Me, Shame and The Normal Heart, as well as independent films and shorts.

They Tragically Died After Being Struck by an SUV in NYC

Davis was fatally struck by an SUV on the night of December 8, 2025, while crossing Broadway near West 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan. They had been walking with friends after dinner and were headed toward the subway when the accident occurred.

According to police, a 2023 Cadillac XT6 made a left turn as Davis was crossing, and they sustained severe trauma to the head and body. Davis was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where they later died from their injuries. The driver, a 61-year-old man, remained at the scene and has not been charged as of the latest reports, with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad continuing its inquiry.