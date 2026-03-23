Who Was Valerie Perrine? 5 Things About the ‘Superman’ Actress Who Died

Valerie Perrine, the actress known for her roles in Superman and Superman II, died following a battle with Parkinson’s disease on March 23, 2026. She was 82. Valerie documentary short director Stacey Souther was the one to break the news of the Texas native’s death in an Instagram post.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” Stacey wrote in her caption. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it. I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side.”

Stacey also encouraged her fans to donate to her GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

“[Valerie’s] final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted,” Stacey indicated in her social media post. “Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality—she truly deserves it.”

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts to know about Valerie, from her life to her career, below.

Valerie Perrine Worked as a Las Vegas Casino Showgirl Before Acting

Valerie started as a showgirl in “Lido de Paris” at Las Vegas’ Stardust Resort and Casino in the late 1960s. She then made the move to Los Angeles, California, where an agent discovered her for Slaughterhouse-Five. As a result, Valerie went on to book multiple roles over the years, including in Lenny, Mr. Billion, The Electric Horsemen and Superman and Superman II.

Valerie Perrine Won Multiple Acting Awards

Thanks to her strong performance as Honey Bruce in Lenny, Valerie won the BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles and the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Valerie Perrine’s Superman Character Was Eve Teschmacher

Valerie played the role of Eve Teschmacher in both of the Christopher Reeve-led Superman films.

Valerie Perrine Battled Parkinson’s Disease

As previously noted, Valerie was battling Parkinson’s disease. She was diagnosed in 2015.

Valerie Perrine Was Invited to Sharon Tate’s Home the Night She Was Murdered

In the late 1060s, Valerie was dating celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring, who had a connection to Sharon Tate. In 1969, Jay invited Valerie to a dinner party at Sharon’s Benedict Canyon home the night of the Tate-LaBianca murders at the hands of the Manson Family. Valerie didn’t attend because she had to work, and six of the dinner party guests, including Sharon and Jay, were murdered.