Who Was Tucker Genal? 5 Things to Know About the TikTok Star Who Died

Tucker Genal had his whole life ahead of him until his untimely death. The late TikTok influencer died on December 11, 2025, per the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, and his brothers, Connor and Carson, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking joint Instagram post four days later.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” the caption read. “You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero. I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for. We love you and will miss you eternally Tucker.”

The post concluded with the Genal brothers requesting privacy “as we mourn and begin to navigate life without” their late sibling. “We are deeply grateful for the kindness and understanding shown to our family,” they added.

Here are five things to know about Genal.

Tucker Genal Was Known for His Comical TikTok Content

As his fans already know, Genal was recognized for his witty and energetic content on social media, primarily TikTok. With more than 2 million followers on the platform, Genal regularly shared witty videos of himself and his brothers, Connor and Carson.

Tucker Genal Studied Business in College

According to Genal’s LinkedIn page, he studied business administration and management in college. He attended Furman University in South Carolina.

Tucker Genal Was 31 When He Died

Fans were stunned to find out that Genal had died at the age of 31 on December 11, 2025.

Genal’s last TikTok post was a collection of his photos from each month of the year, and it was accompanied by audio from comedian Ricky Gervais‘ After Life, in which Gervais reflects, “Once you realize you’re not going to be around forever, I think that’s what makes life so magical.”

Tucker Genal’s Cause of Death: He Died by Suicide

Genal unfortunately died by suicide. According to records released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, he died by hanging.

Tucker Genal Is Survived by His Two Brothers

Genal’s two brothers paid tribute to him in their heartfelt Instagram post, confirming the news of his death on December 15, 2025. The caption called Genal a “hero” and “the kindest person.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).