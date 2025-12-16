How Did Tucker Genal Die? What Happened to the Late 31-Year-Old TikTok Star

Image Credit: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Tucker Genal, the famous TikTok influencer known for his energetic videos and funny skits, died on December 11, 2025, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 31. Genal’s brothers, Carson Genal and Connor Genal, confirmed the news of his death in a heartbreaking Instagram post four days later.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” the joint post read. “You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero. I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for. We love you and will miss you eternally Tucker.”

The Genal siblings added, “During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn and begin to navigate life without him. We are deeply grateful for the kindness and understanding shown to our family.”

What Happened to Tucker Genal?

Details of Genal’s final days are unclear, but his last TikTok post was shared one day before he died. The clip was accompanied by audio from Ricky Gervais‘ Netflix series After Life, in which the comedian says, “Once you realize you’re not going to be around forever, I think that’s what makes life so magical.”

Genal acquired more than 2 million followers on TikTok.

How Did Tucker Genal Die? His Cause of Death Explained

Genal died by suicide. According to records released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, he died by hanging.

@tuckergenal He said it was the best day of his life!!! @Carson Genal @Connor Genal @Universal Pictures @Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie @Rebel & Rogue ♬ الصوت الأصلي – خالد

Who Are the Genal Brothers? About Tucker’s Siblings

Genal’s brothers are Connor and Carson, who regularly made funny and relatable TikTok videos with their late sibling.

How Old Was Tucker Genal When He Died?

As previously noted, Genal was just 31 when he died.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).