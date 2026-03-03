Who Was Todd Meadows? About the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Who Died

Image Credit: Courtesy of Todd Meadows/Facebook

Todd Meadows lost his life on board the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea, according to Captain Rick Shelford. The late rookie deckhand was known for his appearance on the reality TV series Deadliest Catch, and, according to Rick, he died on the job.

“We lost our brother, Todd Meadows,” Rick wrote in a March 2026 Facebook post. “Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Rick’s tribute post featured various pictures of Meadows, as Shelford continued in his statement, “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him. Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

How Old Was Todd Meadows?

Todd was just 25 when he died.

Todd Meadows Was From Washington

Todd was a native of Washington, per Fox13 Seattle.

Todd Meadows Died During a Fishing-Related Incident

As Rick noted in his announcement on Facebook, Todd died on the job. TMZ reported that he got into a fishing-related incident while filming Deadliest Catch, though it was unclear whether his tragic death was caught on camera.