What Happened to Todd Meadows From ‘Deadliest Catch’? His Death Explained

Image Credit: Todd Meadows/Facebook

Todd Meadows, known as one of the stars from the reality TV series Deadliest Catch, died on February 25, 2026, Captain Rick Shelford announced in a Facebook post. The news of Meadows’ tragic death surfaced a week later on March 2, when Shelford’s post made the rounds online. As viewers grapple with the loss, many are also wondering what happened to him and how he died on the job.

The Discovery Channel said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows,” calling it “a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Learn what happened to Meadows here.

How Old Was Todd Meadows From Deadliest Catch?

Meadows, a rookie deckhand, was 25 when he died.

What Happened to Todd Meadows?

According to Shelford’s Facebook post, Meadows died on board the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea.

“We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford continued in his statement. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

The tribute post featured various images of Meadows, and Shelford continued in his statement, “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him. Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

How Did Todd Meadows Die?

Shelford noted in his statement that Meadows died on board the Aleutian Lady ship. According to TMZ, the late deckhand got into a fishing-related incident while filming; sources said it was unclear whether his tragic death was caught on camera.