Who Was Sophie Kinsella? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Shopaholic’ Author

Image Credit: Getty

Sophie Kinsella, the bestselling author behind the Shopaholic series, has died at 55 after living with glioblastoma for nearly three years. Her family shared the news in a statement posted to her Instagram, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy. We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

The statement continued, “Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

Amid the news of her death, learn more about her below.

She Was the Bestselling Author Behind the “Shopaholic” Series

Kinsella became a worldwide sensation with her Shopaholic series, which introduced readers to the charming and chaotic Becky Bloomwood. The books sold millions of copies, were translated into numerous languages, and helped define early-2000s romantic comedy fiction. Kinsella’s popularity grew even further when Confessions of a Shopaholic became a 2009 film starring Isla Fisher.

She Wrote Under a Pen Name

Although best known as Sophie Kinsella, she was born Madeleine Sophie Townley and published her earliest work under her given name. She first used the Sophie Kinsella pen name when submitting The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic anonymously, choosing a pseudonym that blended personal and creative elements to distinguish her comedic fiction from her earlier novels.

She Studied Music and Philosophy Before Becoming an Author

Kinsella attended New College, Oxford, where she first studied music before switching her focus to Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

After graduating, she worked as a financial journalist in London, a background that influenced both her early career and some of her most iconic fictional settings before she turned to writing full-time.

She Was Married and Had Five Children

Kinsella married Henry Wickham, whom she met on her first night at Oxford, in 1991. The couple lived in Dorset and London and raised five children — Freddy, Hugo, Oscar, Rex, and Saffron — together.

Throughout her career, Kinsella kept her family life relatively private, but she often spoke about how her loved ones grounded and inspired her. In a post on social media, Kinsella wrote, “My husband Henry has been my rock throughout this whole time and I am very lucky to have him. Just wanted to say that. ❤️”

She Died at Age 55 After Battling Brain Cancer

Kinsella died on December 10, 2025, at age 55, after a nearly three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer first diagnosed in late 2022. She revealed her health condition publicly in 2024 to allow her children time to process the news privately.