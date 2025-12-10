Sophie Kinsella’s Health: All About Her Glioblastma Illness Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sophie Kinsella (real name: Madeleine Sophie Wickham) was battling a malignant brain tumor during the last few years of her life. The Shopaholic book series author, whose work was adapted for the hit 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic, died at the age of 55 in December 2025 — one year after she revealed her illness to the public.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy),” Kinsella’s family wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram page on December 10, 2025. “She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”

Kinsella’s family continued, “We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

Here’s what we know about Kinsella’s final years and her battle with glioblastoma.

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is a malignant form of cancer that begins as a growth of cells on the brain or spinal cord. The cancer grows rapidly and can happen at any age, but primarily in adulthood, per Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms for the disease include worsening headaches, nausea and vomiting, blurred and/or double vision, trouble speaking, altered sense of touch, and seizures, according to Mayo Clinic. Some patients may also have trouble with balance, coordination and moving parts of the face or the body.

When Was Sophia Kinsella Diagnosed With Her Illness?

Kinsella was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma in 2022. In mid-2024, she shared her story with the world on Good Morning America.

“The first symptoms that I had was, in fact, was my legs,” Kinsella said at the time. “I was stumbling. I was tripping. I started getting very severe headaches. I got very confused. But it was really when I started tipping over in my chair that we realized something really was wrong.”

She proceeded to recount the hours-long surgery she went through to have her brain tumor removed.

“It was an eight-hour operation,” Kinsella shared. “They found the tumor, and they got it all out as much as they could see. … You have to take your triumphs where you can. And the surgery was a triumph.”

Though the operation was successful, the late writer still suffered from memory loss and underwent radiation and chemotherapy.

Is There a Cure for Glioblastoma?

No, there is still no cure for glioblastoma. There are treatments to help patients manage the illness.