Who Was Michael Annett? About the Former NASCAR Racer Who Died at 39

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Annett built a legacy in the racing world. The late retired NASCAR Xfinity Series driver died at the age of 39 in December 2025, and the sports world has been mourning his death ever since. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

NASCAR confirmed the news of Annett’s death in a public statement, which read, “NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett. Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

JR Motorsport also paid tribute to the late former racer, writing in an X statement that he was “a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett,” JR concluded in its statement.

Here, learn more about Annett’s life and career.

Michael Annett led a modest 13 laps in 106 NASCAR Cup Series starts. The most came at Talladega in the fall of 2016, where he led six on an off-strategy during a cycle of green flag stops. Broadcast was in a break for this. Watched the raw feed back. Found it poignant. pic.twitter.com/LVTLBo2VsG — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) December 6, 2025

Michael Annett Was an Iowa Native

Annett was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 23, 1986.

Michael Annett Started Racing in His Childhood

Before he made it to the big leagues, Annett started racing mini-cup events in elementary school. After graduating from high school, Annett kick-started his professional racing career.

His Late Father Sponsored His Racing Efforts

Annett’s late father, Harrold, was the CEO of TMC Transportation, and he helped sponsor his son’s racing efforts in the early days of his career.

Michael Annett Retired From Racing at 35 Years Old

Annett announced his retirement from stock car racing in 2021. In a statement at the time, he called his career a “dream come true.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage,” Annett said upon retiring. “None of this would have been possible without the support of my partners, and I am happy to call them lifelong friends. It’s those relationships and friendships that are the most rewarding.”