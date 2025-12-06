Michael Annett’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Former NASCAR Driver Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Annett, a former NASCAR Xfinity Series racer, died on December 5, 2025, NASCAR confirmed. He was just 39. His death shocked the racing community, and as they mourn his death, many are wondering what could have led to it.

“NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett,” NASCAR said in a statement that day. “Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

JR Motorsport also paid tribute to Annett, writing in an X statement that he was “a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett,” JR concluded in its statement.

Here’s what we know so far about Annett’s untimely death and what happened to him.

How Old Was Michael Annett? NASCAR Driver’s Age When He Died

Annett was just 39 years old when he died. He was born on June 23, 1986.

What Happened to Michael Annett Before He Died?

The details surrounding Annett’s final days are still unclear. He kept most of his private life away from the public eye, but he had an X.com account, where he occasionally posted updates. His last tweet was in September 2025.

Michael Annett led a modest 13 laps in 106 NASCAR Cup Series starts. The most came at Talladega in the fall of 2016, where he led six on an off-strategy during a cycle of green flag stops. Broadcast was in a break for this. Watched the raw feed back. Found it poignant. pic.twitter.com/LVTLBo2VsG — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) December 6, 2025

What Was Michael Annett’s Cause of Death?

No cause of death has been disclosed for Annett at the time of publication.

When Did Michael Annett Retire From Racing?

Annett retired at the end of the 2021 racing season. At the time, he was 35 and said he was “so grateful for the opportunities” he had in the sport.

“Being able to drive racecars for a living is honestly a dream come true for me,” Annett said in a statement. It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage. None of this would have been possible without the support of my partners, and I am happy to call them lifelong friends. It’s those relationships and friendships that are the most rewarding.”