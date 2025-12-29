Who Was Melanie Watson? 5 Things About the ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Actress Who Died

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Melanie Watson, an actress best known for her portrayal as Kathy Gordon on Diff’rent Strokes, died on December 26, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, her family confirmed. She was 57.

As fans of the classic sitcom recall, Watson’s on-screen character was wheelchair bound. In real life, the actress was living with a genetic disease that affected her bones.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Watson, from her life to her career.

Melanie Watson Played Kathy Gordon in Diff’rent Strokes

Watson played the role of Kathy Gordon in four episodes on Diff’rent Strokes. The wheelchair-aided character was introduced during season 3. Among her most notable episodes were titled after Watson’s character, including the 1984 episode “Kathy’s Olympics.”

Diff’rent Strokes ran for eight seasons from 1978 to 1986.

Melanie Watson Lived With Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Watson lived with the condition osteogenesis imperfecta. Also known as brittle bone disease, the illness is a genetic connective tissue disease. Per the Cleveland Clinic, the ailment makes a person’s bones weak and brittle and can lead to frequent broken bones, a curved spine, muscle weakness and difficulty breathing.

Patients living with osteogenesis imperfecta/brittle bone disease can be treated with occupational and physical therapy, medications and assistive devices, such as canes, walkers, splints or casts.

Melanie Was Married for Two Years

Melanie was married to her ex-husband, Robert Bernhardt, from 1994 to 1996, according to her IMDb profile.

Melanie Founded an Organization to Train Dogs for Disabled People

Also mentioned in her IMDB profile, Melanie started her organization, Train Rite, which trains shelter dogs to aid disabled people.

Melanie Died of Complications From Bleeding

Watson died after experiencing issues with bleeding, according to TMZ. She was hospitalized in December 2025 and had deteriorated. Her brother, Robert Watson, told the outlet that doctors did everything they could do to help his late sister, but she was “fortunate to live as long” as she did with her condition.