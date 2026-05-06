Who Was Kyle Loftis? About the 1320Video Founder Who Died

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Kyle Loftis created a platform for racing and car culture fans in the early 2000s, and from then on, the website 1320Video.com skyrocketed in popularity. Unfortunately, the late founder died on May 5, 2026, 1320Video.com announced the following day.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,” 1320Video captioned an Instagram post. “We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world, and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering … his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.”

The caption concluded with, “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Learn about Loftis below, including the early beginnings of 1320Video and what we know so far about his shocking death.

How Old Was Kyle Loftis?

According to multiple outlets, Loftis was 34 when he died.

How Did Kyle Loftis Die? His Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, the cause of death for Loftis has not been disclosed. It’s still unclear what happened to him, but he appeared in some of 1320Video’s social media videos just days before he died.

Kyle Loftis Created 1320Video.com in 2003

According to 1320video.com, the platform began in 2003 with a “single automotive enthusiast (with a prior life in 12 volt stereo competitions) shooting photos and sharing them on niche message boards before YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook (and MySpace) were big.”

“As 1320Video began to be known for its amateur street racing videos on these message boards, they teamed up with an infamous pickup tuner ‘Parish’ to cover everything crazy going down with his insane 1000+ horsepower pickup, this propelled 1320Video into more and more visibility across the underground street car scene,” the site’s “history” portion reads. “With the growth of social media around 2012, 1320Video following skyrocketed to what it is today.”

Through the years, 1320Video covered more events on a larger scale, including Hot Rod Magazine’s Drag Week, Race Week, TX2K, Street Car Takeover and several others.