What Happened to Kyle Loftis From 1320Video? His Cause of Death Updates

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Car culture enthusiasts are reeling after the death of Kyle Loftis was announced on May 6, 2026, by his platform, 1320video.com. The website shared a statement on Instagram, noting that Loftis died the night before.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,” 1320Video’s post caption read. “We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world, and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering … his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.”

1320Video added at the end of the caption, “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Loftis and his death.

Who Was Kyle Loftis?

Loftis was the founder of the streetcar coverage platform 1320video.com. With content mostly popular on Facebook and YouTube, 1320video is known for covering drag racing, roll racing and automotive events, such as Rocky Mountain Race Week and Sick Week.

According to 1320video.com, the site started in 2003 with a “single automotive enthusiast (with a prior life in 12 volt stereo competitions) shooting photos and sharing them on niche message boards before YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook (and MySpace) were big.”

“As 1320Video began to be known for its amateur street racing videos on these message boards, they teamed up with an infamous pickup tuner ‘Parish’ to cover everything crazy going down with his insane 1000+ horsepower pickup, this propelled 1320Video into more and more visibility across the underground street car scene,” the site’s “history” section reads. “With the growth of social media around 2012, 1320Video following skyrocketed to what it is today.”

How Old Was Kyle Loftis?

Loftis was reportedlt 34 years old when he died.

What Happened to Kyle Loftis? Cause of Death Updates

1320Video did not specify what happened to Loftis, nor his cause of death. At the time of publication, it’s still unclear how he died.

In his final days, Loftis appeared in some of 1320Video’s social media videos.