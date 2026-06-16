Who Was Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom? All About His Late Mother Jackie & Her Death

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Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most famous names in basketball, especially now that the New York Knicks have earned their first NBA title in several decades. And in his heart is his late mother, Jackie, who died in 2020.

During a post-game interview on Good Morning America, Karl-Anthony — who is engaged to fiancée Jordyn Woods — credited his mom for exemplifying strength and instilling in him how to respect women.

“To be raised by a strong woman is such an honor. And to understand the value of women in my life and in the world — comes from her,” he said. “Her impact in my life — can’t be outmatched, and her ability to show me the word love at its purest sense is the most important thing I’ve ever seen.”

Get to know Karl’s late mom, Jackie, below.

Who Was Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom?

Karl-Anthony’s mother was Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, affectionately known as Jackie. A native of the Dominican Republic, Jackie was a constant presence in her son’s basketball journey, and she became a familiar face to NBA fans during his years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jackie and her husband, Karl Towns Sr., raised their family in New Jersey, where they supported Karl-Anthony’s athletic ambitions from childhood. As the basketball center became one of the nation’s top athletic prospects before attending the University of Kentucky and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jackie was always one of his most vocal supporters.

How Did Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Die?

Jackie died on April 13, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 after battling the virus for more than a month. She was 59 years old.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the news in a statement released on behalf of the Towns family at the time.

Prior to her death, Karl-Anthony had publicly revealed that his mother had been hospitalized, placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma while doctors treated her. Her death came during the early months of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

What Has Karl-Anthony Towns Said About Losing His Mother?

Towns has been candid about the devastating impact of losing his mother. In the years since her death, he has spoken about the challenges of grief, the importance of family support and his determination to make Jackie proud through his accomplishments.

After the Knicks made New York proud by winning the NBA championship in 2026, Karl-Anthony made sure to shout out Jackie by saying, “Thank you, mama. I appreciate you getting me one.”