Karl-Anthony Towns’ Fiancee: All About Jordyn Woods & Their Relationship

Karl-Anthony Towns has the best cheerleader by his side: fiancée Jordyn Woods! The entrepreneur and model supported the basketball star as he helped the New York Knicks clinch their first NBA championship in decades, and penned a touching tribute to her future husband in an Instagram post.

“Trying to find the right words because I’m still overwhelmed with emotion,” Jordyn began in her caption. “These guys were so locked in that I woke up this morning still saying ‘0-0,’ waiting for Game 6. Watching this team all season has been unbelievable, not just because of their undeniable talent, but because they’re even better people than they are players.”To my soon-to-be husband and best friend: you did it. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

Her caption went on, “Watching the humility you’ve carried through every high and low, the way you put your faith before everything else, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the joy you’ve brought to every moment has been so inspiring. No ego. Just hard work, gratitude, and an unwavering belief. What a journey this has been for us.”

Perhaps the best part of her post was when Jordyn revealed what Karl told her before they got engaged: “You always said, ‘When I get my ring, I’ll get you yours,’ and somehow it happened exactly that way. Two rings in one year.”

Get to know Jordyn and learn more about her relationship with Karl here!

Jordyn Woods Has Her Own Fashion Company

As previously noted, Jordyn is an entrepreneur and owns her own fashion company, called “Woods by Jordyn.” The brand sells a variety of stylish products, from shoes to purses, and one specific bag was credited as the New York Knicks’ good luck charm.

Even Karl thanked his future wife’s orange clutch purse that she brought to almost every Knicks game, clearly showing his support for Jordyn’s endeavors just as made as she does for him.

“I want everyone in New York to know that bag won a championship!"@KarlTowns on his fiancée @jordynwoods' LUCKY BAG 😆 pic.twitter.com/6IpD2ghgoN — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

“Hey, Papa, we got the bag. The bag made it. The bag’s undefeated, man,” Karl said while walking by a chuckling crowd. “I want everyone in New York to know that bag won the championship.”

Jordyn Is Also a Model

Jordyn has worked as a professional model since 2015, representing multiple brands, including her own.

Jordyn’s Friendship With Kylie Jenner Goes Back a Long Way

Like all best friends, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn have run into a rough patch, but it broke the girl code. In 2019, Jordyn admitted to kissing Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, who had cheated on KoKo multiple times before they finally broke up. The infamous scandal fractured Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship, but they found a way to work things out over the years.

Kylie and Jordyn hang out whenever they can, and they still “like” each other’s social media posts.

Jordyn & Karl Have Been Together Since 2020

Before falling in love, Jordyn and Karl were friends for a while and had mutual connections. But everything changed in 2020 when the pair started dating.

Less than six years later, Karl proposed to Jordyn, and they announced the news on Christmas Day 2025. Jordyn even captioned her Instagram announcement, “Marry Christmas.”