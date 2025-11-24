Who Was Jimmy Cliff? All About the Reggae Singer Who Died at 81

Image Credit: Redferns

Jimmy Cliff built a lasting legacy for himself in reggae. The late singer, who died at 81 on November 24, 2025, was the mastermind behind hits like “Many Rivers to Cross” and “Vietnam.” His family announced his death in a public statement shared to his social media accounts.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” Cliff’s family’s public statement began. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

The statement continued, “I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you, and we see you Legend. Latifa, Lilty and Aken.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything to know about Cliff’s life, career and legacy.

Jimmy Cliff Made His Way onto the Music Scene in the ’60s

Cliff made an impression on the music industry in the 1960s. After a period of trial and error in trying to land a record deal, Cliff finally signed with Island Records. By the late ’60s, he landed his big break and became one of the most popular reggae voices of the ’70s.

Jimmy Cliff’s Cover Songs Are Part of His Portfolio of Music

While he’s known for original songs, including “Vietnam” and “Many Rivers to Cross,” Cliff also recorded covers. Among his most memorable covers were “Hakuna Matata” and Johnny Nash‘s “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Jimmy Cliff Was Married With Children

As seen in her public statement posted to Cliff’s Instagram, Latifa Chambers is his wife. The couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and they shared two children together: Lilty and Aken.

Cliff also shares a daughter from a previous relationship, per People.