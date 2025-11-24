How Did Jimmy Cliff Die? The Reggae Singer’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: Redferns

Reggae singer, songwriter and actor Jimmy Cliff died on November 24, 2025, his family, including wife Latifa Chambers, announced that day. Cliff was 81, and his spouse revealed his cause of death in her statement.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” the statement — which was shared via Cliff’s Instagram account – read. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Latifa added in her statement, “Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you, and we see you Legend. Latifa , Lilty and Aken.”

How Did Jimmy Cliff Die? His Cause of Death

Cliff died after having a seizure and pneumonia, his wife noted in her Instagram announcement.

Did Jimmy Cliff Have Health Issues?

If Cliff lived with any health issues, they weren’t made known to the public. His wife thanked the doctors who cared for him during his final days.

“I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process,” Latifa wrote in the Instagram post shared to her late husband’s Instagram account.

Who Is Jimmy Cliff’s Wife?

Cliff’s wife is Latifa Chambers. The spouses mostly kept their marriage away from the public eye, so it’s unclear how long they were married and when they first met.

How Many Children Did Jimmy Cliff Have?

Cliff is survived by three children, two of whom he shared with Latifa, and one daughter from a previous relationship, according to People.