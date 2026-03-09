Who Was Jennifer Runyon? 5 Things About the ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Runyon, the actress known for appearing in classic 1980s projects like Ghostbusters and the sitcom Charles in Charge, has died at the age of 65. Her passing was confirmed by family members, who said she died on March 6, 2026, after a battle with cancer.

“This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away,” her family wrote in a Facebook post. “It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn.”

Runyon built a steady career in film and television throughout the 1980s, appearing in several well-known movies and TV shows before later stepping away from acting to focus on her family.

Below, learn more about Runyon’s life, career and family.

She Was Born and Raised in Chicago

Runyon was born on April 1, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in a family connected to the entertainment world — her father, Jim Runyon, worked as a radio announcer and disc jockey. Because of his broadcasting career, her family moved around the United States during her childhood before she eventually pursued acting professionally.

Runyon Had a Long Career in ’80s Films and Television

Runyon began acting in the early 1980s and quickly appeared in a variety of popular film and TV projects. She had roles in movies such as Ghostbusters and Up the Creek. On television, she was also known for appearing in series like Charles in Charge and the TV movie A Very Brady Christmas.

Runyon Was Married to Producer Todd Corman

Runyon married producer and basketball coach Todd Corman in 1991. The couple remained together for decades, building a family while she stepped back from acting and focused more on life outside Hollywood.

She Was a Mother of Two Children

Runyon and Corman shared two children together, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Bayley. Their daughter, Bayley Corman, followed in her mother’s footsteps and became an actress, appearing in television shows such as 9-1-1 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

She Died in 2026 After a Cancer Battle

Runyon died on March 6, 2026, at the age of 65 after battling cancer.