Jennifer Runyon’s Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Die?

Jennifer Runyon, the actress known for her roles in Ghostbusters, Charles in Charge, Up the Creek, among others, died earlier this month. She was 65. Runyon’s family confirmed her death on March 8, 2026, two days after she passed.

“This past Friday, our beloved Jennifer passed away,” a social media post from Jennifer’s account read. The statement added that “it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.”

“She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends,” the announcement continued. “Rest in peace, our Jenn.”

Here’s what we know so far about Jennifer’s final days.

Absolutely horrible news. A mutual friend told us Jennifer Runyan has passed away at 65. She was in Ghostbusters, To All a Goodnight, Up the Creek, Charles in Charge, even A Very Brady Christmas. Rest in peace to a sweet and beautiful lady. pic.twitter.com/p4XnsxXcSA — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) March 8, 2026

What Was Jennifer Runyon’s Role in Ghostbusters?

Runyon was credited in Ghostbusters for playing “Female Student.”

What Are Jennifer Runyon’s Other Movies & TV Shows?

Runyon went on to appear in multiple films and television shows. Among her most notable credits were Up the Creek, The In Crowd, 18 Again!, A Very Brady Christmas, Charles in Charge and Murder, She Wrote.

How Did Jennifer Runyon Die? Her Cause of Death

A cause of death was not provided by Runyon’s family, but a rep for the late actress told Us Weekly that she died following a six-month battle with cancer.

[Jennifer] passed away after a six-month battle with cancer,” the rep told the outlet. “She felt loved and blessed by her family and friends. She was beloved by countless people and will be missed.”

According to the statement shared by Runyon’s family following her death, she endured a “long and arduous journey” toward the end of her life.

What Form of Cancer Did Jennifer Runyon Have?

It’s still unclear what type of cancer Runyon was diagnosed with at the time of publication. She did not discuss any ailments publicly.