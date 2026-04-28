Who Was Dylan Carter? About the Late ‘Voice’ Singer Who Died in a Car Accident

Image Credit: Dave Bjerke/NBC

Dylan Carter, a South Carolina singer and former contestant from The Voice, died on April 25, 2026, in a car accident. He was just 24. His tragic death was confirmed by South Carolina non-profit organization The Local Voice, which he co-founded to help women battling cancer.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization announced. “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

Adding that they’re “heartbroken,” the group noted that they’d “find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother.”

“We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind,” their post concluded. “We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”

Here, we’re remembering Carter for his music career, generous personality and the legacy he established in his community.

Dylan Carter Competed on Season 24 of The Voice

Carter is best known to the public as a former contestant on The Voice. He competed during season 24 and won over hearts and the judges with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You.”

Dylan Carter Was Grieving His Mom’s Death When He Competed on The Voice

Carter walked away from The Voice with a positive mindset despite struggling with his late mother’s death when he started his journey. He took to Instagram in November 2023 to reflect on his experience.

“I came to The Voice unsure of myself, unsure of my future, and still grieving the loss of my mom,” he wrote at the time. “I left L.A. with confidence in myself and my future, with a sure purpose as to why I was put on this Earth, and with peace of mind moving on from my mom’s death. I’ve been afraid of moving on from my mom’s death because I thought moving on meant forgetting her. Boy, was I wrong!!! I’m moving forward with her, as she shines through me! All she ever wanted was for me to find myself, to find my voice, and for me to be happy…. I left L.A. with all of that plus more!!!”

Dylan Carter Co-Founded a Non-Profit to Help Cancer Victims

As previously noted, Carter was the co-founder of The Local Voice, an organization that works to help women battling cancer.

Dylan Carter Was Also a Realtor & Business Owner

As seen on his Instagram page, Carter was still making music while working as a local realtor and the owner of Sunny Days RV & Campground.

What Happened to Dylan Carter From The Voice? Car Accident Explained

Law enforcement said that Carter was driving his 2026 Tesla sedan southbound on U.S. Route 21 after 11 p.m. on April 25, 2026. He swerved off the road, struck a pole and a fence, then rolled over, according to TMZ. The Colleton County coroner told the outlet that Carter was the only occupant in the vehicle and that he was wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.

Carter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The coroner told TMZ that Carter’s cause of death was due to blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash. His death was ruled accidental.