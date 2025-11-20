Who Was Dick Cheney Vice President for? This Is Whom He Served With

Image Credit: Getty Images

On November 3, 2025, former Vice President Dick Cheney died at the age of 84, marking the end of a political career that placed him at the center of American power from 2001 to 2009.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old,” his family announced in a statement on November 4. “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed.”

Cheney’s family remembered him as “a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

Who Is Dick Cheney?

Cheney was an American politician and businessman who held multiple high-level governmental posts. He was raised in Wyoming, served as a U.S. Representative, secretary of defense, and later became the 46th Vice President of the United States.

Who Was Dick Cheney Vice President For?

Cheney served as Vice President for two terms, from January 20, 2001 to January 20, 2009, under President George W. Bush. During his two terms, he helped guide the country through the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a dramatic expansion of executive-branch authority.

President Bush called his death “a loss to the nation” and said history would remember him as “among the finest public servants of his generation—a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence and seriousness of purpose to every position he held.”

Was Dick Cheney a Republican?

Yes — Cheney was a longtime member of the Republican Party and held numerous positions representing Republican administrations and Republican-controlled bodies.

His policies reflected a staunchly conservative approach to national defense, energy, and executive power. In a 2010 interview with ABC’s This Week host Jonathan Karl, Cheney reaffirmed his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, saying, “I believe very deeply in the proposition that what we did in Iraq was the right thing to do. It was hard to do. It took a long time. There were significant costs involved. But we got rid of one of the worst dictators of the 20th century.”

How Did Dick Cheney Die?

Cheney’s death was due to complications from pneumonia and heart and vascular disease, according to his family’s statement. He was laid to rest weeks later in a formal funeral service on November 20, 2025.