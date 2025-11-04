Dick Cheney’s Cause of Death: How Did the Former Vice President Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dick Cheney, the 46th vice president of the United States, is dead. The late Republican died at the age of 84, his family announced in a statement on November 4, 2025, along with the details of his cause of death.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old,” the statement read. “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed.”

Calling the late politician a “great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the Cheney family added they are “grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Read on to learn how Cheney died and more about him.

Happy Birthday to the world’s greatest dad. In January 2021, he said to me: “Defend the Republic, Daughter.”

I will, Dad. Always. pic.twitter.com/Lgu1XCvcRH — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 31, 2025

Who Is Dick Cheney?

Cheney served as vice president during Republican President George W. Bush‘s presidency from 2001 to 2009. He is best known for leading the “war on terror” as the U.S. commenced its war against Iraq following the September 11 Attacks in 2001.

Despite being a strict conservative, Cheney voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. As a critic of Donald Trump, Cheney challenged his own party for supporting the current president, whom he said can “never be trusted with power again.” His daughter Liz also famously opposed Trump and helped Harris’ campaign.

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement ahead of the 2024 election. “That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

How Did Dick Cheney Die? His Cause of Death

Cheney died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to the statement shared by his family.

Did Dick Cheney Have Health Issues?

Yes, Cheney lived with heart problems throughout his life. He experienced multiple heart attacks from 1978 through 2000, and the late politician underwent a heart transplant in 2012.