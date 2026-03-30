Who Was Alex Duong? 5 Things About the ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor After His Death

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Alex Duong was a beloved actor and stand-up comedian best known for his role on Blue Bloods. He died in March 2026 at age 42 after battling alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer he had been diagnosed with in 2025.

On March 27, 2026, family friend Hilarie Steele shared in a GoFundMe update that he had been hospitalized after he went into septic shock. She later confirmed that he died the following morning “surrounded by love and dear friends.”

The statement continued, “He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain. [His wife and daughter] Christina and Everest were able to see him last night, and he was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born. We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”

Learn more about Duong and his life below.

He Was Born in Texas

Per IMDb, Duong was born in Dallas, Texas, to Vietnamese and Chinese parents. He was the youngest of six children and later moved to Los Angeles as a young adult to pursue a career in entertainment, where he became part of the city’s comedy scene.

He Appeared in Several Popular TV Shows

Duong was best known for playing Sonny Le on Blue Bloods, appearing in multiple episodes alongside Donnie Wahlberg.

He also had roles in shows like Dexter, Everybody Hates Chris, Pretty Little Liars, The Young and the Restless, and Death Valley, and even appeared in the comedy series Cost of Living.

He Also Worked as a Stand-Up Comedian

Outside of acting, Duong was deeply involved in stand-up comedy. He performed regularly and worked at the famous Comedy Store, while also appearing on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and participating in comedy events like The OnlyFans Roast of Whitney Cummings.

He Was Diagnosed With a Rare Cancer

Duong was diagnosed in early 2025 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His symptoms began with pain behind his eye, and doctors later discovered a malignant tumor that caused him to lose vision in his left eye.

He Is Survived by His Wife & Daughter

Duong is survived by his wife, Christina, and their daughter, Everest. The couple largely kept their relationship private.

They welcomed their daughter around 2020, and Duong often spoke about how much fatherhood meant to him, treasuring time with Everest throughout his cancer battle.