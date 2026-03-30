Alex Duong’s Cancer Battle: What Is Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma?

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Alex Duong fought a rare and aggressive form of cancer until the end. The late comedian and actor, best known for his role in Blue Bloods, died in March 2026 following his year-long battle with a disease called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. He was 42.

Alex’s death was announced by his family and friend Hilarie Steele via his GoFundMe page, which had been created in February 2025 to assist them with medical costs. At the time of publication, the fundraiser has made more than $121,000.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends. He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,” an update on the page read on March 28, 2026. “We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”

The news of Alex’s passing prompted questions about his rare disease. Learn more about alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma here.

Who Was Alex Duong?

As previously noted, Alex was an actor and a comedian. He was of Vietnamese and Chinese descent and grew up in Dallas, Texas, before moving to Los Angeles, California, to pursue an entertainment career.

Alex appeared in three episodes of Blue Bloods as the character Sonny Lee.

How Did Alex Duong Die?

Although Alex’s cancer had been a struggle for a year, he died after going into septic shock, his friend Hilarie shared on the GoFundMe page.

“Right now, Alex is fighting for his life. He has gone into septic shock, a severe and life-threatening infection that has overwhelmed his body,” Hilarie wrote on the page on March 27, 2026, the day before she announced his death. “He is in the hospital, and the situation is critical. Everything has changed so quickly.”

What Is Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma?

Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the soft tissue. During his final months, he had also lost sight in one eye after a malignant mass started to block blood flow to his optic nerve, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In 2025, Alex underwent surgery to remove the malignant growth behind his eye, but his battle was, unfortunately, far from over.